The Narrative Wars
The Gods That Failed
On Jonathan Mahler’s ‘The Gods of New York’
Published on The Metropolitan Review
•
17 hrs ago
Zohran is Inevitable
But can Mamdani keep the Magic?
Sep 25
•
Michael Lange
56
15
Who will succeed Jerry Nadler?
The race for New York's Twelfth Congressional District begins...
Sep 12
•
Michael Lange
33
5
August 2025
Obama, Mamdani, & The Rise and Fall of Movements
How the arc of the 44th President informs New York City's next Mayor
Aug 28
•
Michael Lange
46
7
The Mamdani Model
What can (and cannot) be replicated from Zohran’s historic upset?
Aug 13
•
Michael Lange
69
13
July 2025
Zohran Mamdani's First Big Decision
Will the next Mayor retain NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch?
Jul 17
•
Michael Lange
45
13
Four Months to November
Will the clown car General Election for New York City Mayor actually be competitive?
Jul 9
•
Michael Lange
87
24
June 2025
The Zohran Coalition
Mamdani's Mandate & The Dawn of a New Day
Jun 27
•
Michael Lange
92
14
Zohran Wins the NYC Mayoral Primary! Reaction with Nate Silver & Galen Druke
An hour long conversation recapping the shocking result
Jun 26
•
Michael Lange
,
Galen Druke
, and
Nate Silver
18
1
1:02:26
My Official 2025 NYC Mayor Prediction
Mamdani's Miracle? Or Cuomo's Comeback?
Jun 23
•
Michael Lange
151
33
An Election For The Ages
Tell me how old you are, and I’ll tell you who you’re voting for
Jun 20
•
Michael Lange
62
8
How Zohran Mamdani Can Win
The numbers & neighborhoods needed to pull off the greatest upset in New York City History
Jun 18
•
Michael Lange
70
11
