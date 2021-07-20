Michael Lange is a writer, researcher, strategist, and political organizer born and raised in New York City. He formerly worked in the district office of Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (NY7-Brooklyn/Queens), and later helped elect one of the Exonerated Central Park Five, Yusef Salaam, to the New York City Council.

The Narrative Wars is designed to offer a product that is both valuable and insightful to the most seasoned political operatives, whilst still being worthwhile and enjoyable to everyday folks who care about how people, politics, and power interact across New York City.

