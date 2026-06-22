The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Cole Sandick's avatar
Cole Sandick
13h

Juggernaut analysis as expected. The big thing I’d add as a longtime Darializa field lead is that I truly believe the race is less about many young people she can mobilize and more about how many old people she can persuade. My theory of victory for her always has been that Espaillat’s longstanding weakness with high engagement older black and older white voters in the southern half of the district—where he’s perpetually absent—can translate into a different kind of NYC-DSA coalition. The current turnout data seems to suggest that this theory will be directly put to the test.

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Jibril Abdulkadir's avatar
Jibril Abdulkadir
11h

I think all these predictions are pretty accurate I hope darializa wins though the attacks on her have been so bigoted especially coming from democrats

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