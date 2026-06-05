The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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mll's avatar
mll
10h

Fantastic! You've got me more tuned in to NYC politics than ever. I'll be watching you on election night!

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foldl's avatar
foldl
12hEdited

wow, fully justified text looks surprisingly bad on Substack’s iOS app

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