The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Joaquin's avatar
Joaquin
2h

Excellent article. It's clear you love the city and you work that into your smart analyses to make them readable. Keep up the great work!

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
2h

Has any college hired you to teach the Demography of Politics?

GOTV drives elections in low turnout years and name recognition matters, and a foul-mouthed candidate turns off older voters…

I agree, this could be Espaillat’s last primary, unless he has numerous opponents…

BTW, you’re an excellent writer, I could smell your description of the neighboods

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