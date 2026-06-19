The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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mll's avatar
mll
1h

Phenomenal Piece. O can feel it. I'll be watching whatever show you're doing Election Night.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is a test for Mamdani, yes. But it is equally a test for the Working Families Party, which might have controlled the New York left if it had not made years of poor strategic choices while DSA built momentum, discipline, membership, identity, and a cleaner ideological brand. The WFP was born from the old labor-activist tradition: work inside the Democrat Party, pressure it from the outside, use fusion voting as leverage, and maintain just enough independence to keep the establishment nervous. That was the inside-out strategy. It was clever. It worked for a while. It helped make WFP the left-wing pressure valve for regular Democrats.

But now the WFP is no longer the insurgent. It is the middle-aged institution clinging to regular Democrats to stop the DSA tide.

That is why NY-7 matters. This district asks a brutal question: can the regular Democrat survive in the socialist future the Democrat Party created? Reynoso is not a conservative. He is not even moderate in any meaningful national sense. He is a progressive machine candidate backed by labor, WFP, Velázquez-world, institutional networks, and blocs that know how to vote. But against Valdez and Mamdani’s DSA machine, he becomes the “regular Democrat” by comparison. That is how far left the battlefield has shifted.

If WFP loses here, it risks becoming a useless political appendage: a ballot line without a movement, a legacy brand without command authority, a rented vehicle for candidates who can no longer inspire the young left. Its value is still real because ballot lines matter in New York. But ballot access is not destiny. If DSA pushes hard enough and smart enough, it could plausibly build toward its own statewide line by 2029. Then the WFP’s leverage collapses.

That is the future fight: Regular Democrat versus Democrat-Socialist. WFP is trying to be the bridge, but bridges get trampled when armies march across them. In a few years, it is easy to imagine a New York City Council with Democrats as the formal majority, DSA as the aggressive minority party, and a couple of outer-borough Republicans sitting in the cloak room wondering how the city became a socialist faculty meeting. (Sorry, Frank Morano.)

NY-7 is the preview. If Mamdani transfers power to Valdez, DSA becomes more than a comet. It becomes the new organizing center of the New York left.

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