The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4d

This is what a civil war inside a party looks like before the shooting starts—slow erosion, then sudden collapse. The old Manhattan machine built its power on favors, backroom deals, and low turnout. That world is gone. Now they’re facing organized, motivated voters who don’t need permission and don’t play by the old rules. They still control the Speaker’s chair, still lean on the judiciary—but those are rear-guard positions, not future power. Once the base flips, everything flips. And when it does, the same insiders who once dictated outcomes will be reduced to spectators. The question isn’t if. It’s how fast the collapse comes.

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Mike Johnson's avatar
Mike Johnson
4d

Amazing prose here, Michael.

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