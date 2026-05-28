The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Trey Fitts's avatar
Trey Fitts
1h

As a constituent, during the NYSNA strike I called the office of Espaillat to ask why he hadn’t yet appeared at any picket lines.

His Washington Heights office said he was currently in DC and to call there for comment; his DC office said he was currently in NY-13 and to contact a district office. His Harlem office said they couldn’t “disclose his whereabouts” and accused me of “amplifying social media concerns” before promptly hanging up.

He seems famously hard to reach, at least, until you cut a check.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
20m

As usual, superb, I go way back to the deposing of Stanley Steingut when he was Speaker, sort of Joe Crowley a repeat of the Steingut election. The Steingut coup d’état is fascinating … if you want to speak with one of the engineers let me know …

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