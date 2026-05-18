The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Alex Pérez's avatar
Alex Pérez
2h

The extent to which DSA basically embarrassed the WFP by showing what discipline looks like on an electoral level despite being basically dead up until a decade ago is incredible.

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BLOOP Comissar's avatar
BLOOP Comissar
5m

Good article but I want to offer a correction, Lander was a member of DSA until 2023

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