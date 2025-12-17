The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travis Gaither's avatar
Travis Gaither
Dec 17

Only partially through reading but felt compelled to comment because the historial context in the opening section is so fucking well written

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Lange
Peter Walpole's avatar
Peter Walpole
7d

You have helped me understand my neighborhood so much better! What a great service to every New Yorker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Lange · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture