The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Stanley Fritz's avatar
Stanley Fritz
1h

As always, this is a well written and argued take. I have thought for a while that Espaillat was vulnerable because of Black voters, and was happy to see Chevalier take him out. Thanks for writing this thorough analysis!

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Keko's avatar
Keko
2h

Yeah, i knew something was wrong with how people were reading the data. This helps!

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