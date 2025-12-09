The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Werner's avatar
Paul Werner
5h

Why does all this remind me of the story of Gideon Jackson, in Howard Fast's novel "Freedom Road?" Jackson is a smart, articulate, charismatic former slave during Reconstruction and a recently elected politician, the first of his kind. Rather than taking him on openly, his opponents make a point of "co-operating" with him, the better to take him down.

Menin is a snake and an AIPAC flunkie. She's never been one to go for "open and fair" when backstabbing and backroom dealing will do. Only a few weeks ago she was openly campaigning as an AAS (anti-anti-Semite, read, Islamophobe). I know. I'm one of "her" constituents. Not that I've even had much of a chance to vote against her, open elections are not her forte.

Those who end up voting for Menin will rue the day. OTOH, I'm not as confident as you, Michael, that she's got it all sewn up. Sometimes a human spider gets tangled in its own web.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liface's avatar
Liface
2h

She's evil. You can see it in her bogged face and in her eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Lange · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture