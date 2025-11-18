The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

5h

As a leftist who cares deeply about being tactical in everything we say and do—I think Zohran is absolutely right to stay out of this—let me make this case for Osse.

The left in a position of borderline unprecedented momentum and strength. We have at our disposal an enormously unpopular Republican administration and an enormously unpopular Democratic establishment. Those two things are so incredibly difficult to get at the same time, and it’s imperative that we use this situation to acquire as much power in the coming years as humanly possible.

I don’t think it’s true that the anti-establishment backlash within the Democratic Party is confined to educated, informed voters. A multitude of polls, elections, and vibes suggest that the sense that Dem leaders are weak and incapable of meeting the moment is a consensus held by a supermajority of the rank and file.

Osse won’t win by running a normal race centered around the district, but if he nationalizes the contest and makes it a referendum on the establishment in general, he has a nonzero chance. “Do you think Democratic leaders are doing a good job standing up to Trump,” should be plastered on every bit of Osse’s messaging.

5h

"(ironically, the young corporate lawyer campaigning on "change" and "reform" was the top choice of the urban professional class he now openly derides)" - always shocked that this doesn't get more coverage - that an emergent professional class largely powered Jeffries' initial political journey- a class without much affinity for the civil rights-oriented old guard. Very similar to the origins of Obama and Booker.

