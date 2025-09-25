The Narrative Wars

Samuel Lipson
1d

As an avowed leftist and card-carrying member of the DSA, I will never understand the elements of the online left that take issue with every concession Zohran makes, large or small.

He may be popular, personally. His policies may be popular. More popular than just about anyone else in the nation. But even figures like him will end up on an island if they burn all the bridges, and in the grand scheme of things, olive branches to the police and rhetorical changes are hardly the worst things he could concede in service of social welfare, opposing billionaires and bigotry, and accomplishing big-picture SocDem ideas

1d

really looking forward to the book esp — assuming it’s recorded, as i expect it will be — things such as the ‘how’ bits of the canvass. how did they make a success of something that has a high rate of failure? what a great story this is turning out to be, for all of us even those far away from nyc and with no immediate stake

