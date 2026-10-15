The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Ryan Dent's avatar
Ryan Dent
7d

Very well said and great read again! I like to think I’m pretty left as I’m coming from NY-13 and voted for Darializa Avila Chevalier, but I’m not sure removing Tisch is the hill I’m willing to die on, especially when it feels like the movement is making so much progress this year and this would derail that. It almost like the DSA has forgotten why they actually got popular in the first place and this position they’re taking on this is making me question where I truly stand with the party

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mll's avatar
mll
7d

Beautifully written. Well considered.

You have a way of diving into thorn patches and pulling out roses.

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