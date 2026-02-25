The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This contest is a bellwether for the soul of the Democrat Party because it forces a choice the party keeps trying to avoid. Is the path forward endless anti-Trump resistance, insider institutionalism, and donor-class technocracy? Or is it a sharper, more defined vision about economics, technology, Israel, immigration, and the direction of American power? Manhattan’s 12th is elite, affluent, and hyper-engaged—exactly the coalition that now defines modern Democrats. If even here voters are restless, divided, and searching for clarity, that signals something bigger than one congressional seat. It signals a party still deciding what it believes after Trump—and whether it believes in anything at all.

Reply
Share
Margy Waller's avatar
Margy Waller
1h

Fabulous - especially the several paragraphs describing the place we call home. WOW.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Lange · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture