The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
13m

This is a clean power struggle—movement versus machine. Mamdani and the DSA are betting that energy, demographics, and narrative can overpower the old levers of control. Menin and the establishment are betting that budgets, institutions, and quiet influence still decide outcomes. Both are right, which is why this fight matters. You can win elections with momentum, but you govern with structure. The risk for Mamdani is overpromising and colliding with reality. The risk for the old guard is underestimating how much the ground has shifted. This isn’t just New York politics—it’s a preview of where the Democratic Party is heading.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
4hEdited

A little early to declare Z the winner of 2029 mayoral election.

Attacking Menin, and btw her Council makes the battle over the budget contentious… the usual June handshake may ebb into July.

If Tisch continues to follow her own path and Z’s SDP bros continue to attack her she may bail, with unlimited $$ could become a 29 candidate? Menin is already beginning her mayoral campaign and let’s not ignore AOC, who is waiting to run for the Schumer seat, or if Z stumbles …

And, of course, the budget may be even worse, layoffs??

Filling potholes is fine, reeling in teachers and parents, who feel betrayed over his mayoral control flip flop.

If he decides to divest himself of Jessica he faces the wrath of Merryl …

Let’s wait for two or three budget cycles before we raise Ms hand in victory

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