The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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mll's avatar
mll
2d

Powerhouse piece.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

The difference is geography and competition. When the Red-Green coalition wins Democrat Party primaries in uni-party blue enclaves, there is no meaningful general-election correction. Moscow on the Hudson can hand City Hall to Mamdani. Deep-blue districts can swap old bosses for younger socialist organizers. The regular Democrats become tenants in their own house, then get evicted. But where two parties still exist—especially in swing states—the DSA winning a primary may be political death in November. El-Sayed’s Michigan win is not automatically proof of a national leftist majority. It may be proof that the DNC has lost control of its candidate-selection process. The regular Democrats are marginalized. The DNC is emasculated. And the old coalition either sits around like the Working Families Party in New York—a once-important but now impotent bloc—or starts looking for new political homes. Some will go independent. Some may even vote Republican. The 2026 test is whether Mamdaniism travels beyond cities where the primary is the election.

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