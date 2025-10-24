The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave_tb's avatar
dave_tb
24m

Great metaphor on multiple levels: "If Mamdani was Michael Jordan, a supremely talented overachiever, then Cuomo was Karl Malone, always coming up short in the clutch." lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mll's avatar
mll
10m

Wow. A tour de force.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Lange
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture