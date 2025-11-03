The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Green's avatar
Alex Green
1d

AP News, calling at 9:30 PM, in a shocking upset, with a +20 margin, it’s….Michael Lange for greatest pundit of 2025 ⁉️⁉️⁉️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ellen Bender's avatar
Ellen Bender
1d

When you said you were doing a block-by-block analysis yesterday, I thought it was a bit. Kudos as always! NYC political junkies are lucky to be living in the Michael Lange era.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Lange
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture