The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Roman's avatar
Aaron Roman
4h

Zohoran Mamdani is the way foreward, every other democratic presidential candidates take notes for 2028. ✊, congressional democratic candidates also take notes for 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
1h

After I read the essay I rummaged through a draw to find my “Lindsay Must Go,” lapel button.

The 40 day 68 teachers strike never should have happened, the Ford Foundation creation, the locally elected Community School Board “fired” 17 White teachers and Lindsay refused to intercede, as the strike dragged on Lindsay continued to step aside until a State judge ended the strike. Teachers returned on November 1. The strike shattered the city and in my view doomed Lindsay and pushed aside the progressive segment. Yes, Lindsay’s mishandling of the city’s finances led to the near 75 default.

The UFT stayed on the sidelines in the Democratic primary, a fractured membership, and in spite of a strong internal opposition endorsed Mamdani.

Campaigning is exciting, managing a city exceptionally difficult.

Mamdani has an opportunity, beyond grocery stores, bus routes and freezing some rent, he can reimagine the school system, the UFT would be onboard, there are many education experts probably willing to work with Mayor Mamdani…

To easy to get bogged in minutiae.. education needs a remake …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Lange
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture