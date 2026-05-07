The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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mll's avatar
mll
2h

Great article. Love the flow, and each point along the way is well argued.

Are you listening Morris?

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MaureenB's avatar
MaureenB
12m

❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️

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