The Narrative Wars

The Narrative Wars

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
2h

Is Mamdani the Huey Long of our era? Mobilizing the forgotten?

While the DSA candidates swept primaries in blue districts can the model triumph in red/blue competitive districts?

Will Ds sweep congressional elections in November or will an anti DSA backlash prevail?

Post coidal depression?

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mll's avatar
mll
3h

The recap is fun, but your roadmap for the future is the real must-read. Awesome!

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